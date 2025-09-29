Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074,827 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $208,490,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,525,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,068 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $77,976,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,643,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $781,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.98%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

