Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,217,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,948,000 after acquiring an additional 960,603 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,519,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,781,000 after purchasing an additional 265,873 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,270,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,659,000 after purchasing an additional 326,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,244,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,809,000 after purchasing an additional 423,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $117.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.31. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $201.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

