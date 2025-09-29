Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.78.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $456.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $459.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.90 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.10%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

