Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 436.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 295.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $179.51 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $237.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. IQVIA’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

