Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4%

APD stock opened at $266.74 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

