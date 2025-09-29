State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,311,000 after buying an additional 3,967,830 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,397,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,924 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,285,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,392,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,126,000 after acquiring an additional 76,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,238,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,012,000 after acquiring an additional 84,551 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 508.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $49,985.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,696.96. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

