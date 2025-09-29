TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,975,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after buying an additional 1,779,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,067,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,323,000 after buying an additional 1,739,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $43.29.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

