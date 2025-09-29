Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $241,000 in News Corporation $NWSA

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,764,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,030,000 after purchasing an additional 812,180 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of News by 2.2% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 27,189,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 572,331 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of News by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,846,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,613 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in News by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 11,147,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,439,000 after buying an additional 2,185,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in News by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,391,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,758,000 after buying an additional 80,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 target price on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

Shares of News stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

