Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,496 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 478.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Schlumberger by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,160,000 after buying an additional 4,300,222 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,860,000 after buying an additional 604,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,989,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,738,000 after buying an additional 1,667,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,659,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,154,000 after buying an additional 281,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Melius initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

