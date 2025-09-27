Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $33.56.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

