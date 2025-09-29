Schlumberger Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Zacks Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Melius assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

