Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Position Trimmed by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTI stock opened at $327.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $330.36. The company has a market cap of $536.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

