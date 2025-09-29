974 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,030,000 after buying an additional 13,579,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after buying an additional 413,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,753,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,250,000 after acquiring an additional 607,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,015,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,783,000 after acquiring an additional 184,852 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

ADM opened at $60.62 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

