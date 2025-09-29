Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of APO opened at $137.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.24. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

