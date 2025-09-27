SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,090 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 13.5% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $50,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.82.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

