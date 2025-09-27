Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,575 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.