SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

