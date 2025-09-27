Meredith Wealth Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Meredith Wealth Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 409,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.09. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.