Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $330.36. The stock has a market cap of $536.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

