True North Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

True North Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 128,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Freestate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC now owns 647,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $23.09 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

