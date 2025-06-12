Transportation Stocks To Follow Today – June 10th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Navitas Semiconductor, Chevron, and Vertiv are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the transport sector—such as airlines, railroads, shipping lines, trucking firms, and logistics providers. They give investors exposure to the movement of goods and passengers and often serve as economic indicators, since rising freight volumes and passenger travel can signal broader growth. Performance in these stocks can be sensitive to fuel costs, regulatory changes, and global trade patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.82. 14,451,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,725,448. The company has a market capitalization of $181.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.62.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $490.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,096. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $403.33 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $512.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,686,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,985,590. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 2.96.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,253,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.50. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,474,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.19. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

