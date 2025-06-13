Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 34,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,395,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $572.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

