Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,746 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Weave Communications worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Weave Communications by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weave Communications

In other news, CEO Brett T. White sold 54,051 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $552,941.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,384 shares in the company, valued at $21,343,708.32. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Branden Neish sold 25,510 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $289,028.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,087.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,014 shares of company stock worth $3,522,274. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of WEAV opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $684.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

