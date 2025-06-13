22,005 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Barclays PLC raised its position in Doximity by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Doximity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $3,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Doximity and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.84.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,575,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,552.95. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $105,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $878,926.02. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $56.96 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $85.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Doximity’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

