Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODP. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in ODP by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ODP by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ODP by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $18.11 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

