UMB Bank n.a. Has $124,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,181,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $629.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $567.75 and a 200-day moving average of $594.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

