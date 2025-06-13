66,601 Shares in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other CECO Environmental news, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 22,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,248. This trade represents a 26.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $27.87 on Friday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $982.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. CECO Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

