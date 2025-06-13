Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 453,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $52,127,381.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 877,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,885,211.61. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 851,905 shares of company stock worth $97,155,665. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $113.33 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $161.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

