Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $35,063,741.30. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total value of $322,573.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,464 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,536. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.67.

Gartner Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IT stock opened at $413.29 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.05 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.69 and its 200-day moving average is $467.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

