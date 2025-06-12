Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 3,901 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.3%
NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $72.78 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
