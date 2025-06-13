Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.66. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.90 and a 52 week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

