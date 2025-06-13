Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,618 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,907 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Wall Street Zen upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $273.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $184.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.37. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.