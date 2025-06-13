Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arcellx by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,000 after buying an additional 186,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,418,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Stock Up 0.5%

ACLX opened at $66.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -93.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.23. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.37.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $107,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $478,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACLX

Arcellx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.