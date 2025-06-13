Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Flex by 21,475.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Flex by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $3,172,797.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,566.43. This trade represents a 55.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 181,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $7,767,911.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,695 shares in the company, valued at $62,807,152.45. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 891,134 shares of company stock valued at $36,818,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Flex from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

