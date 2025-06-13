Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 14,051.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,432 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of CON opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

