GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $422.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.98.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.7%

GE Vernova stock opened at $486.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.31 and a 200-day moving average of $364.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $500.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

