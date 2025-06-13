Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 136,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $6,642,221.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 8,398 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $807,383.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,759.96. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,673 shares of company stock valued at $20,319,408 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $102.55 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.11, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 765.85%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

