AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Position Reduced by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,308 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $828.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.19.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $689.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

