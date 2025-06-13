Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD stock opened at $179.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.78. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $191.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

