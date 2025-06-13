MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Lifted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 135.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,632.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,368.82 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,550.00 and a 12 month high of $2,635.88. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,330.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,072.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.