Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $38.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

