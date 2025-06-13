Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.4%

INTC opened at $20.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

