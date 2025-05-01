Barclays PLC Grows Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 8,600.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.36. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Stories

