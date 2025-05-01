CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 11,036 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,036 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Altice USA by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,444,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 4,541,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,527,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 834,030 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,291,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after acquiring an additional 208,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.65. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

