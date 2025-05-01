Rosenblatt Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Price

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.92. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director David Krall bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,932.20. This trade represents a 6.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Jankovic purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $113,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,457.76. This trade represents a 35.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $316,607. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Harmonic by 49.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Harmonic by 33.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 86,390 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

