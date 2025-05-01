Barclays PLC Buys 15,926 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.6 %

IMKTA opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.33. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $82.01. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

