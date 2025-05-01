Marshall Wace LLP Sells 178,597 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,597 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Afya worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Afya by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Afya by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 2,115.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Afya from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Afya in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Afya presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.60.

Afya Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66. Afya Limited has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Afya Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. Afya’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

Afya Company Profile

(Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading

