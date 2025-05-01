Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLIT

Harmonic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.51 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

In related news, CFO Walter Jankovic purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $113,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at $435,457.76. The trade was a 35.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel T. Whalen acquired 3,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,840 shares in the company, valued at $89,726. The trade was a 51.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,780 shares of company stock worth $316,607. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5,388.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 14,765.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Harmonic by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.