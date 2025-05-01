CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,805 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 66,380 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 63,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,716 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 132,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBM. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

