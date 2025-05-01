Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

SLAB opened at $101.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.38 and its 200-day moving average is $120.73. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,514.45. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,483. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

